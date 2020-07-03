10,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Florida; highest in a day

Washington, July 3 (IANS) The southeastern US state of Florida reported 10,109 new cases of COVID-19, smashing the previous single day record, the state’s Department of Heath reported.

The surge brought Florida’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to nearly 170,000 and a death toll of 3,617, with 67 new deaths reported Thursday, local media reported.

The new record continued a marked upturn in cases that began in late May, forcing the state to roll back part of its reopening starting on May 4, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far at least 23 states across the United States have paused reopening plans in the midst of the surge in coronavirus infections, according to media reports.

