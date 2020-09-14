10,000 Peel students make last-minute switch to online learning

On the weekend, the Peel District School Board (PDSB) announced that it was delaying the start of online classes as 10,000 more Peel students decided to register for online learning. This brings the total number of students signed up to 64,000.

“Due to this recent increase in online enrolment, we require additional time to staff online classes and reconfigure timetables to ensure an equitable and successful start for all staff and students online,” the board said on its website.

As a result some changes were made to the PDSB Online School schedule for this. From September 14 to 18, elementary students will be provided with online learning experiences to complete at their own pace. PDSB Online School staff and teachers will connect with families on September 17 or 18 to welcome students, and provide more details about online instruction, schedules and tools. Live online classes with teachers will begin on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Secondary students will work on a cross-curricular independent inquiry project aligned to particular core subjects (i.e. English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences) from September 15 to 21. These projects will be reviewed by teachers as a pre-instruction assessment opportunity to gauge where students are in their learning. Students will receive their timetable for the quadmester through their Peel student email accounts by September 18. Live online classes with course teachers will begin on Tuesday, September. 22, 2020.

“These are truly unprecedented times, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition back to school and as we navigate this new way of teaching and learning. We remain committed to providing all students with a high-quality education, whether they are learning in person or online,” the board said.

Back to school is also coinciding with increasing daily COVID-19 case counts in the province — with the average number of new daily COVID-19 infections doubling in the space of three weeks.