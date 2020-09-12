1,007 new Covid-19 cases reported in UAE; 78,849 in total

Dubai, Sep 13 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced 1,007 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 78,849.

At the same time, 521 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 68,983, UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country’s death toll to 399.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

