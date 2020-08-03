1,009 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 63,675

Gandhinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) Gujarat on Monday reported 1,009 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 64,684, while 22 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the state’s death toll to 2,509.

On the positive side, 974 people were discharged from different hospitals on Monday, taking the total number of discharges in the state to 47,561.

Gujarat had registered 28,795 positive cases in the month of July, which is a little less than half the number of positive cases in the state. In the first three days of August, the state has reported 3,246 positive cases.

The state conducted 19,769 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,009 returned positive.

Surat, the new Covid-19 hotspot in the state, reported 25.56 per cent of Monday’s total cases at 258.

Surat was followed by Ahmedabad (151), Vadodara (98), Rajkot (85), Bhavnagar (47), Jamnagar (34), Dahod (29), Mahesana (26), Gandhinagar (25), Panchmahal (22), Kheda (20), Amreli (19), Bharuch (18), Kutch (17), Botad (16), Sabarkantha (15), Morbi (14), Surendranagar (13), Navsari (12), Anand (11), Banaskantha (10), Narmada (8), Mahisagar (7), Gir-Somnath (6), Devbhumi Dwarka (5), Patan and Porbandar (4 each), Dang and Valsad (3 each), and Tapi (2).

The fatality rate in Ahmedabad, which used to be around 81 per cent of the state’s total in June, has gradually come down. On Monday, Ahmedabad reported four Covid-19 deaths, taking the city’s death toll to 1,614.

Till now, the health authorities in Gujarat have conducted 8,34,104 RT-PCR tests, out of which 769,420 have returned negative.

At present there are 14,614 active cases in the state, out of which the condition of 14,531 is stable while 83 critical patients are on ventilator support.

More than 4.8 lakh people are presently quarantined in the state, of which 4,80,389 are under home quarantine and 1,536 are in government facilities.

–IANS

amc/arm