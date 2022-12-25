BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

102 cases registered by CBI in 4 years against 135 companies for financial fraud

NewsWire
0
0

The CBI has registered 102 cases in the last four years, between 2019 and 2022 (up to November 30, 2022), against 135 private companies and individuals for trapping people on the pretext of doubling or increasing their money.

Among all the states, the maximum number of 88 cases have been registered in West Bengal alone, according to Finance Ministry sources.

Sources also said that enforcement action against 44 private companies across the country for defrauding gullible investors on the pretext of doubling or increasing their money, has been reported by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Apart from this, the number of complaints examined by markets regulator SEBI during the last three years have been 131 in 2020-21, 68 in 2021-22, and 135 in 2022-23 (till November 2022).

20221225-220603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Binance ceases off-chain fund transfer with WazirX after ED raids

    DGCA suspends chopper pilot’s license, removes airline pilot from flight duty

    Google pilot to allow fantasy sports, rummy games on Play Store...

    Domestic steel prices soften sharply on subdued demand outlook, rising iron...