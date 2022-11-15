The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education department has issued orders stopping the salary of 1,028 principals in Amethi district who have failed to achieve cent per cent Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhaar authentication of students.

Amethi’s basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Sangita Singh stated that during review, it was found that in 1,028 schools, the Aadhaar enrolment and authentication was below 95 per cent , which is unacceptable.

“We are just following departmental instructions. And it is happening in all districts where 100 per cent compliance is not done,” said Singh.

According to the order which has gone viral on social media, Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhar authentication of students on Prerna portal is one of the highest priorities of the state government and is among the 100-day action plan of Yogi 2.0.

The BSA further stated that the director general school education (DGSE) had set July 5 as the deadline for achieving 100 per cent Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhar authentication of students.

In her order, the BSA said that the status of Aadhaar enrolment is being continuously done at government level, and the report shows an unsatisfactory performance of most blocks in Amethi.

Warning the principals, the BSA has set November 17 as the deadline to achieve 100 per cent Aadhaar authentication of children enrolled in their schools, failing which strict disciplinary action will be taken against them.

20221115-052003