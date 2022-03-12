INDIA

1,032 pressure cookers, 936 helmets seized for violation of quality control orders

By NewsWire
0
10

The Bureau of Indian Standards has seized 1,032 pressure cookers and 936 helmets for violation of quality control orders (QCO), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Saturday.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a safety notice to alert consumers against buying household goods which do not hold valid ISI mark and violate the standards directed for compulsory use by the Central government.

The Ministry said that BIS has conducted search and seizure operations for violation of QCO on helmets and pressure cookers.

The number of helmets seized without ISI mark during the search operation was 747 from H.U.F. Enterprises & Fame Enterprises, 85 from Ryder Auto Accessories, 14 from Adeshwars Ryders Arena and 90 from Project Revolt LLP.

As many as 1,032 pressure cookers were also seized without ISI mark of which 963 were from Raja Ratan Industries, 20 from Sohil Impex, 47 from Tekshiv Systems Pvt Ltd and two from Hardtrac Computer Services Pvt Ltd.

The CCPA has decided to take up cases involving sale or offering for sale goods which violate compulsory standards as a matter of preventing unfair trade practice and to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class.

20220312-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.