1,043 people killed in SL road accidents this year

A total of 8,875 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka so far this year, resulting in the loss of 1,043 lives, Transport Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

The majority of vehicles involved in these accidents were buses, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

A collaborative action plan has been initiated to reduce the number of accidents.

The Minister said a pilot program was launched on May 18 in the Western Province to identify drivers operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Last week, a total of 1,781 drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs were tested in the Western Province, the state minister said.

Some 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, killing 2,485 people, according to the police.

20230620-124202

