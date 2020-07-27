1,052 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 56,874

Gandhinagar, July 28 (IANS) A total of 1,052 new cases took Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally to 56,874 on Monday, while 22 persons succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 2,348.

On the positive side, 1,015 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Monday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 41,380.

Gujarat has reported over 24,000 positive cases in July alone, setting a new record almost every day.

Out of the 25,474 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the highest in a single day so far, 1,052 returned positive.

Of these, Surat, the new Covid-19 hotspot in the state, reported 258 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (184), Vadodara (96), Rajkot (74), Gandhinagar (34), Bhavnagar (33), Surendranagar (30), Dahod and Patan (27 each), Junagadh (26), Bharuch (24), Amreli (22), Banaskantha and Valsad (19 each), Mahesana (17), Gir-Somnath, Kheda and Navsari (16 each), Jamnagar (15), Anand, Kutch and Panchmahals (12 each), Mahisagar and Morbi (11 each), Sabarkantha (10), Narmada and Tapi with (6 each), Aravalli (4), Botad and Porbandar (3 each), and Devbhumi Dwarka (2).

Gujarat’s death toll presently stands at 2,348. Of these, Ahmedabad has reported 1,584 deaths, followed by Surat (371), Vadodara (74), Gandhinagar (40), Aravalli (24), Patan (23), Bhavnagar (21), Rajkot (20), Mahesana and Panchmahals (17 each), Banaskantha (16), Kheda (14), Anand (13), and Bharuch (11).

Gujarat’s mortality rate has come down a bit to 4.12 per cent, but it is still one of the highest in the country.

At present, there are 13,146 active cases in the state, out of which the condition of 13,065 is stable, whereas 81 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

