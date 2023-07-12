INDIA

1,056 villages in 14 districts of Punjab worst hit with deluge: Congress leader Bajwa

NewsWire
0
0

Saying 1,056 villages in 14 districts of Punjab were worst hit with floods, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government of adopting laxity in making the proper arrangements that could have minimised the disaster.

“It is only because of the mismanagement and lack of proper arrangements in the state, the floods wreaked havoc in almost half of the state,” he said.

“Meanwhile, due to the sheer failures of the AAP government in preparing for the floods well in advance, residents in 1,056 villages of 14 districts have been going through a nightmarish experience. As many as 11 people have died so far while five were still untraceable. Besides that, 12 people have been injured,” Bajwa told the media.

Bajwa said the India Meteorological Department in Delhi issued a warning of heavy rain alert on July 5 for Delhi and the other parts of the north, including Punjab, facing unprecedented rains forecasting even loss of lives and properties.

“While Punjabis were fighting with this natural calamity on their own, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was attempting to lure the voters of Haryana. He was addressing the election rallies in the neighbouring state and celebrating his first marriage anniversary. He didn’t even bother to inquire about the well-being of the Punjabis,” he said.

Bajwa said the government has Rs 729 crore available for Disaster Management. Even Rs 488 crore has been received from the Central government. Still, the AAP government in Punjab remained unsuccessful to prepare for the calamity in advance.

“Had the government been woken up from its deep slumbers, the destruction of such a large scale could have been prevented,” added Bajwa.

2023071238177

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, triggers radio blackouts on Earth

    Jindal Global Law School signs 4 MoUs with Leading Law Schools...

    India, US discuss prevailing crisis in Afghanistan

    Maha CM’s wife Rashmi Thackeray shifted to Reliance hospital