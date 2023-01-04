WORLD

1,057 natural disasters leave 175 dead, missing in Vietnam in 2022

A total of 1,057 natural disasters hit Vietnam in 2022, leaving 175 dead and missing, local media cited the disaster management authorities as saying on Wednesday.

The disasters caused economic losses of some 19.5 trillion dong ($825 million) last year, Xinhua news agency quoted Vietnam News as saying.

The human and economic losses were 1.6 times and 3.4 times the figures in 2021, respectively.

The country was forecast to have fewer storms and tropical depressions in 2023 than in previous years, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said to reduce risks and damage, authorities should develop appropriate strategies and warning maps, perform forest protection, and control investment in construction projects for climate change.

To improve forecasting, the hydro-meteorological sector has extended the time limit for weather forecasting and warning for natural disasters to 10 days, he said.

