1,058 new corona cases push Telangana’s tally over 2.60 lakh

Telangana’s coronavirus cases’ tally crossed 2.60 lakh on Thursday as the state logged 1,058 new cases, health officials said.

After recording a daily surge of less than 1,000 cases for the last few days, the numbers surged beyond 1,000 during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative numbers to 2,60,834.

According to the government’s daily media bulletin, active cases in Telangana now total 12,682, of which 10,352 are in home or institutional isolation.

As many as 1,440 more patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,46,733. The recovery rate improved further to 94.54 per cent as against the national average of 93.6 per cent.

Four more people succumbed to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 1,419.

The fatality rate remains at 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to COVID-19 while remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad continues to report daily count of less than 200 new cases. During the last 24 hours ending at 8 pm on Wednesday, the state capital added 168 corona cases to its tally. Medchal Malkajgiri reported the second highest 93 cases, followed by Rangareddy (91), Bhadradri Kothagudem (58), Karimnagar (53), and Nalgonda (43).

Laboratories in the state conducted 38,757 tests during the last 24 hours, taking cumulative tests to 50,11,164. Eighteen government-run laboratories, 50 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Out of 38,757 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 35,779 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 2,978 samples in private ones.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,34,636. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,60,834 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,82,584) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (78,250) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50, 22.91 per cent aged above 51, and 13.18 per cent below 20.

In 61 government-run hospitals treating COVID patients, 7,634 out of 8,561 beds are vacant while in 221 private hospitals, 6,670 out of 8,073 beds are vacant.

–IANS

ms/tsb