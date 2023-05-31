The number of criminal cases which involved Japanese police investigating US military personnel, civilian employees and their families as suspects in 2022 came to 106, local media reported.

The cases included 54 in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, 17 in Kanagawa, 14 in Tokyo and 13 in Yamaguchi prefecture, which all host US military bases, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media citing government sources as saying.

Of the 106 cases, violations of laws other than the criminal code, such as the road traffic law and the stimulant control law, accounted for 44.

