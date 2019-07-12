107 Bengal MLAs set to join BJP, says Mukul Roy

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy here on Saturday claimed that 107 West Bengal MLAs from the CPI-M, the Congress and state’s ruling Trinamool Congress would join the party.

“At least 107 West Bengal MLAs from the CPI-M, the Congress and the TMC will join the BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us,” Roy said at a press conference.

He, however, did not divulge details regarding time of defection or names of the lawmakers.

Following the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results, which saw the BJP making deep inroads in West Bengal, five Trinamool Congress MLAs, including Mukul’s son Subhrangshu Roy (Bijpur MLA), and over 60 councillors have joined the BJP.

The four other Trinamool Congress MLAs are Sunil Singh from Noapara, Biswajit Das from Bongaon, Manirul Islam from Labhpur and Wilson Champramary from Kalchini Assembly constituencies.

Two more MLAs — Tusharkanti Bhattacharya of the Congress and Debendra Nath Roy of the CPI-M — have also defected to the BJP.

