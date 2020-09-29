1,081 new cases take J&K’s active Covid tally to 17,414

Srinagar, Sep 29 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 1,081 coronavirus cases, taking the Union Territory’s active Covid-19 tally to 17,414.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1,081 cases reported on Tuesday, 640 were from Jammu division and 441 from Kashmir division.

Overall, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 74,095 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 55,517 have recovered completely while 1,164 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The Union Territory reported 19 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, 11 in Jammu division and 7 in Kashmir division.

Of the 17,414 active cases currently present in Jammu and Kashmir, 10,175 are from Jammu division and 7,239 from Kashmir division.

