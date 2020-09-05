10,825 more Covid cases take Andhra’s tally to 4.87 lakh

Amaravati, Sep 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 10,825 Covid cases, the steepest single-day jump so far.

The state also recorded 71 fresh fatalities pushing the death toll to 4,347.

The state’s mortality rate stands at 0.89 per cent against the national average of 1.73 per cent.

For the 11th consecutive day, the state witnessed a daily jump of over 10,000 infections, taking the tally to 4,87,331, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

With a record 69,623 tests in a single day, the state also breached the 40 lakh mark in the number of tests conducted so far.

During the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. Saturday, 13 deaths were reported from Nellore while eight fatalities each were reported from Anantapur and West Godavari districts. Chittoor and Guntur saw seven deaths each. Six people died in Vizianagaram, five each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four in Krishna, three in Kadapa, two each in Kurnool and Srikakulam and one in East Godavari.

In terms of cumulative death toll, Chittoor continued to top the list of districts with 464 deaths, followed by East Godavari (422) and Guntur (411).

The media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room shows COVID spread continued across the state. East Godavari saw the biggest jump with 1,399 cases. This pushed the total number of cases in the district to 65, 704, highest in the state. Officials 1,332 new cases were recorded in Prakasam, 1,103 in West Godavari and 1,039 in Kadapa.

The 24-hour period also saw 11,941 people recovering from the virus. With this the cumulative recoveries rose to 3,82,104, improving the recovery rate to 78.41 per cent. The average recovery rate for the country is 77.23 per cent

The number of active cases in the state came down further to 1,00,880. East Godavari has a maximum of 15,793 active cases, followed by 13,613 in Prakasam, 9,014 in Chittoor, 8,791 in Vizianagaram Aand 7,557 in Guntur.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 69,919 tests comprising 33,979 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 35,644 rapid antigen tests. With this the state has so far tested 40,35,317 samples, fourth highest in the country. The state has conducted 75,568 tests per million against the national average of 34,419.

