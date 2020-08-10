109 air crash victims in hospital: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that there are 109 passengers of the Air India Express flight that crashed at Kozhikode airport on Friday under treatment in hospitals at Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Eighteen people were killed in the accident, which included the pilot and the co-pilot.

“82 are under treatment in hospitals in Kozhikode, while 27 are in Malappuram. The condition of 23 is serious of which two are on ventilator support, while 81 of them are getting better. The rest have been discharged,” said Vijayan.

Vijayan had gone to the accident site and visited the injured at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital on Saturday. He also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased.

–IANS

sg/bg