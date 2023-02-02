Total 1090 incidents of technical snag have been reported in various aircraft during the years 2021 and 2022 in the Country.

As per information from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the leading carrier Indigo having highest market share recorded 394 instances of technical snags while the Spicejet airline witnessed 313 such instances during the last two years. It is worth noting that Indigo has a fleet size of 300 aircraft while Spicejet has nearly 100 aircraft in its fleet.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that technical snags are experienced during operation of aircraft. These may be due to improper functioning/malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

“Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents/ accidents. Operators take action to rectify the technical snags based on the guidance provided by the manufacturer before further operating the aircraft,” it said.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ensures that the airline and the maintenance organisation continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have been initially approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks, night surveillance etc and in case of the non-compliances, DGCA ensures that rectification is done by the airlines or maintenance organisation, said the reply.

“DGCA initiates enforcement action against organisation/personnel in case violations are found which may include warning, suspension, and cancellation besides imposition of financial penalty,” the Ministry informed.

