11.37 crore households got employment under MGNREGA

The Ministry of Rural Development on Friday said that 11.37 crore households were provided employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), while a total of 289.24 crore person-days employment were generated.

The ministry also claimed that Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), a total of 2.50 crore houses have been sanctioned, out of which 2.11 crore houses have been completed till December 15, 2022.

Against the total target of completion of 52.78 lakh houses in the FY 2022-23, a total of 31.43 lakh houses have been completed

The National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) has its footprints in 6861 blocks of 723 districts across all states and UTs except Delhi and Chandigarh under its implementation strategy. It has mobilised a total of 8.71 crore women from poor and vulnerable communities into 81 lakh Self Help Groups.

The ministry claimed that it has worked to give connectivity to villages under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as 39,413-km road length and 1,394 bridges were constructed with an expenditure of Rs 23,364 crore, including State Share in 2022.

The government also initiated the Adhaar Based Payment System (ABPS). ABPS allows Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the PMAY-G beneficiary in his/her bank account linked with the Aadhaar number of the concerned beneficiary for safe and authentic transaction.

The Gram Panchayats adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) prepare Village Development Plans (VDP) containing prioritised time-bound activities to achieve holistic progress of the village, through convergence of resources.

Under SAGY, VDPs have been prepared for 2,538 GPs and works are under progress. In order to keep track of the progress of projects listed in the VDP, a tracking template has been developed and the progress is monitored online. As on December 15, 2022, 1,17,671 projects have been completed while 8,100 projects are in progress in these Gram Panchayats.

20221230-153402

