Official sources said 11 cattle died when a fire broke out in a cowshed in Kallar Kattal village of Surankote tehsil in Poonch district.

“Three buffaloes and eight goats were burnt alive when fire broke out in the cowshed of Muhammad Fazal in Kallar Kattal village around 8 a.m.

“Villagers managed to put out the fire, but not before the animals were charred to death”, the sources said.

Police has started investigation to ascertain the cause of fire.

