INDIA

11 cattle burnt alive in J&K’s Poonch district

NewsWire
0
3

Eleven cattle were burnt alive on Wednesday during a fire incident in a cowshed in J&K’s Poonch district.

Official sources said 11 cattle died when a fire broke out in a cowshed in Kallar Kattal village of Surankote tehsil in Poonch district.

“Three buffaloes and eight goats were burnt alive when fire broke out in the cowshed of Muhammad Fazal in Kallar Kattal village around 8 a.m.

“Villagers managed to put out the fire, but not before the animals were charred to death”, the sources said.

Police has started investigation to ascertain the cause of fire.

20220427-104602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Budget to ensure equitable development of every section: Manoj Sinha

    K’taka women cop suspended for negligence in POCSO case

    TN to build Mega Sports City, conduct Beach Olympics: Stalin

    New pictures of Mehul Choksi emerge, show injury marks