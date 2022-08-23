INDIALIFESTYLE

11 children rescued by anti-trafficking cell in UP

The anti-human traffic unit (AHTU) in Uttar Pradesh’s state capital Lucknow has rescued at least 11 children, including six hailing from Nepal.

The AHTU also detained six suspected men, including four hailing from Nepal, for escorting the children to New Delhi for alleged child labour.

The accused have been identified as Salauddin Ansari, Mohtab, Mohammad Asram Ansari, Jamil Akhtar and Ishad.

A five-member team, led by Sangeeta Sharma, Lucknow AHTU Director, along with Chinhat police Constable intercepted a passenger bus at Faizabad highway and rescued the children.

Sharma said, “Following a tip shared by Raxaul AHTU Director Manoj Kumar Sharma, the bus intercepted and searched. Eleven minors were recovered who claimed that they were heading to the national capital to either meet their relative or for medical check-up. But during verification, their claims were found untrue.”

The children were being taken for child labour. Six men who were escorting them were handed over to local Chinhat police.

“Since the children belong to extremely poor families, their parents had allegedly handover them to touts for child labour so that they could earn for the survival of the family,” she added.

Krishna Pratap Sharma, Childline Coordinator, Lucknow, said, “Parents of the rescued children were being contacted, while accused men were booked under relevant sections of human trafficking and sent to jail.”

