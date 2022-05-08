WORLD

11 Egyptian troops killed in clashes with terrorists in Sinai

NewsWire
0
0

At least 11 Egyptian troops were killed and five others wounded in clashes with terrorists in western Sinai, the Egyptian army said in a statement.

The clashes took place on Saturday as the Egyptian troops foiled an attack by a group of terrorists on a water pumping station in western Sinai, Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The 11 troops who died in the clashes included 10 soldiers and an officer, while the armed forces are currently chasing the terrorists besieged in an isolated area, according to the spokesman.

Although the exact location was not specified in the statement, state-run Al-Ahram news website reported that the clashes took place at the checkpoint of “the East Canal Water Lifting Station.”

Egypt has been combating terrorism in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula over the past decade and the country managed to greatly limit terrorist activities in the peninsula.

The terrorists in Sinai are mostly loyal to the Islamic State group.

20220508-054714

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel to lift travel ban on 55 nations

    Boris Johnson cancels India visit

    Now Alexa can notify you when security camera detects person, package

    Big Tech have to explain their algorithms else face penalty in...