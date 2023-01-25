INDIA

11 from northeast conferred Padma Shri

Eleven distinguished personalities from the northeast have been conferred the Padma Shri award on occasion of Republic Day 2023.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs press release, the awardees are Hemoprova Chutia, Hem Chandra Goswami, and Ramkuiwangbe Jene from Assam, Narendra Chandra Debbarma and Bikram Bahadur Jamatia from Tripura, Risingbor Kurkalang from Meghalaya, Karma Wangchu from Arunchal Pradesh, K.C. Runremsangi from Mizoram, Tula Ram Upreti from Sikkim, K. Shanathoiba Sharma and Thounaojam Chaoba Singh from Manipur.

While Upreti has been chosen for the award for their contribution in Agriculture, Chutia, Goswami, Kurkalang, and Runremsangi for their contribution to field of art, Debbarma and Chaoba Singh for their contribution in the field of public affairs, Jene, Jamatia and Wangchu for social work, and Shanathoiba Sharma for sports.

Debbarma and Wangchu will be posthumously awarded the Padma prize.

