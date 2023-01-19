BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

11 G20 meetings to be held in UP in Feb

NewsWire
0
0

Eleven meetings related to the G20 will be held in various cities of Uttar Pradesh between February 13 and 15.

Varanasi will organise six, Agra three, Lucknow one and Greater Noida one.

Under its Presidency, India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings at various levels in the run-up to the G20 Summit.

The participation of representatives of about 40 countries and international organizations is expected in each of these meetings to be organised by the union ministry of foreign affairs till November 3, 2023.

The first G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India’s presidency will take place in Pune on January 16-17.

Suryapal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, said: “The nodal department of the government of India for the meeting to be held in Lucknow is the ministry of electronics and information technology. The meeting to be held in Lucknow is related to the working group, which is the 1st Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting.

“The stress would be on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. We will show our technical competence and expertise in this area as top officials of G20 countries would be in Lucknow to discuss digital economy.”

Students and professors of Lucknow University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (Lucknow), Harcourt Butler Technical University (Kanpur, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (Gorakhpur), Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (Lucknow) and Bundelkhand University (Jhansi) will participate in the Lucknow session of G20.

They will showcase research and technology enhancement in the field of AI and robotics.

20230119-085804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s first ‘dwarf container’ train chugs out from JNPT Mumbai

    India can reach $300 bn electronic manufacturing by 2026: MeitY-ICEA

    Games24x7 ropes in Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador of RummyCircle

    CCI ruling on Google & digital bills key for a transparent...