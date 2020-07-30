11 hurt in Japan explosion likely caused by gas leak

Tokyo, July 30 (IANS) At least 11 people were injured on Thursday in an explosion in Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, fire department officials said, adding that a possible gas leak might have caused it.

Police and fire personnel in Koriyama city are still investigating the cause of the explosion which occurred at around 9 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

According to witnesses, the explosion may have occurred at a restaurant, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

Emergency personnel believe the explosion, which completely blew out the outer walls of the building leaving only its steel frame remaining, may have been the result of a gas leak.

First responders were alerted to the explosion in the city of around 323,000 people by a passer-by, according to local media.

Multiple firetrucks and ambulances were dispatched to the site where the injured, two of whom were unable to walk, were rushed to hospital while the blaze was tackled.

–IANS

ksk/