WORLD

11 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq

NewsWire
0
0

Eleven Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Saturday in airstrikes in western and eastern Iraq, the Iraqi military said.

Seven militants including a local leader were killed and a hideout was destroyed in airstrikes in al-Jallaiyat area in Anbar Province in western Iraq, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a media release, adding the airstrike was launched upon intelligence reports, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Iraq’s eastern province of Diyala, the Iraqi aircraft acted on intelligence reports and conducted two airstrikes on an IS hideout on the bank of Himreen Lake, leaving three militants killed, the JOC said in a separate statement.

Another IS militant was killed in a confrontation with armed forces who searched the targetted hideout. The troops also destroyed three motorcycles, explosive devices, and barrels filled with explosives, it noted.

Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have conducted crackdowns on the extremist militants’ intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

20220911-043404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN urges for ending violence in Sudan, restoring stability in Darfur

    Russian forces hitting Sievierodonetsk as fears grow for civilians

    French authorities launch probe into Ferrero salmonella outbreak

    Over $115 million urgently needed to assist Ukrainian farmers: FAO