WORLD

11 killed, 10 missing after Colombia coal mine blast

NewsWire
0
0

At least 11 people were killed and 10 others remained missing after an explosion ripped through a coal mine in Colombia’s Cundinamarca, local authorities said.

“We are making every effort with the Cundinamarca government to rescue the trapped people alive,” President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter late Wednesday.

“The nation, department, municipality and relief agencies continue working to rescue the ten miners who are still trapped. The Ubate hospital is treating nine miners, six of whom have already been discharged,” Cundinamarca governor Nicolas Garcia Bustos said on social media.

He added that rescue teams were working to locate the missing miners at the risk of a secondary explosion, which could be caused by gas accumulation.

When the incident occurred, 30 miners were inside the five interconnected 900-meter-deep mines for carbon.

Fortunately, seven escaped on their own, said Alvaro Farfan, commander of the Cundinamarca Fire Department.

Farfan said that rescuers were trying to establish communication with the trapped miners to determine their state of health and facilitate the rescue.

Family members of the missing miners gathered outside the coal mine, while the relatives of the deceased received psychological aid, Cundinamarca’s government said.

20230316-142806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A conference that might never take place (Opinion)

    TikTok rolling out maturity ratings, content filters for videos

    UNSC reform: Jaishankar cites Covid vaccine source as example of changed...

    India commence Men’s T20 World Cup preparation with the first training...