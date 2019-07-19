11 killed in attack near airport in Somalia capital

Mogadishu, July 22 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured on Monday in a suicide car bomb attack near a checkpoint close to Somali capital Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, the police said.

The attack occurred between the Afrik hotel, which was damaged, and a checkpoint on the K-4 road leading to Mogadishu’s airport, Efe news reported.

Police officer Ali Wiirow told Efe news that he witnessed the attack which occurred in a crowded area and that he saw 11 corpses.

Five of the security force members were killed in the attack, including the one in charge of the checkpoint — Hussein Aanka — who belonged to Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency.

Security forces put up a cordon around the attacked area, where several vehicles lined up to get through the checkpoint were damaged, the report said.

Near the airport there is the so-called “Mogadishu green zone”, where many embassies, UN personnel and the African Nation’s mission to Somalia among others are located.

Although no organization claimed responsibility for the blast, the Al-Shabaab extremist group has frequently carried out similar attacks in the Somalian capital.

One of the most recent and deadly attacks by Al-Shabaab took place on July 12 in Kismayo city where at least 26 people were killed, including a US citizen, a Briton and a Canadian, while 50 others were injured.

–IANS

soni/bg