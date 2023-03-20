SOUTH ASIAWORLD

11 killed in gun attack at political convoy in Pakistan

At least 11 people were killed in a gun attack on a convoy of a local political leader in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Senior Superintendent of police of Abbottabad Syed Mukhtar Shah told local media that some unknown armed men intercepted the convoy and opened indiscriminate firing in the Langra village of the Abbottabad district on Monday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the police, the deceased include Chairman of the sub-district Havelian Atif Munsif Khan, his four private security guards, a policeman and others who were returning after attending a funeral.

The official added that police are investigating the incident but cannot provide any details, adding that it is not clear yet whether it was an attack by terrorists.

