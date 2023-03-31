At least 11 people died while several others were injured in a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi’s SITE area on Friday, the latest incident in which people lost their lives while seeking free edibles, media reports said.

The incident occurred when people had gathered at a dyeing factory in the city’s industrial area to collect ration  which is part of the charity drives that Karachiites hold every Ramadan to help the needy, Geo News reported.

Those killed in the incident included eight women and three children, the report said. Six people also fainted during the stampede.

The police said that a large number of people had gathered at the site when the ration was being distributed.

A number of people who died, as per rescue sources, fell into a nullah at the factory. Eyewitnesses told Geo News that people were called for Zakat distribution.

Updating the number of casualties, Edhi sources said that nine bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while two were taken to the Civil Hospital.

All the deceased, according to the Edhi sources, brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital were women among which three were younger girls. The police said 15 injured were shifted to both the hospitals, Geo News reported.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori sought a report from Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon. The Governor also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the stampede and sought a report from the Commissioner.

“The administration should duly report about distribution of ration and welfare efforts,” Murad said.

20230331-212401