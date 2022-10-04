INDIA

11 killed in Vadodara as truck collides with autorickshaw

NewsWire
0
0

At least 11 people were killed and four others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a heavy commercial vehicle (HMV) carrying cars on the National highway 48 near the Darjipura area of Gujarat’s Vadodara on Tuesday.

Critically injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya told the mediapersons: “According to local eyewitnesses, the driver of the Heavy Commercial Vehicle driving from Surat towards Ahmedabad lost control over steering while attempting to avoid a car. The container crossed the divider and collided with the passenger rickshaw. 11 passengers have died so far, another three to four passengers are being treated, who are in critical condition in hospital.”

The container after hitting the autorickshaw also hit the wall of the Air Force station before finally coming to a halt. A team from the station also helped in the rescue operation.

Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary told IANS that the passenger rickshaw was crushed under the container and the fire team had to use cutters to cut the steel of auto and pull out the passengers, he added, “First, we pulled out four, then six and lastly three, in total 13 passengers were rescued by the fire team. All were in unconscious condition.”

20221004-161203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I am a Hindu but not Hindutvawadi, says Rahul Gandhi

    Emaar Group CEO detained at Delhi airport, released after questioning

    No suspense: How Kerala will vote is a foregone conclusion

    Another pillar crumbles in UP BSP