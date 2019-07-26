11 killed, power outages hit Karachi due to rain

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed and three others injured due to rain-related incidents while various parts of Karachi were hit with power outages as the metropolis and other parts of Sindh experienced heavy rains on Monday.

According to officials and rescue services, eight-year-old Farzana was electrocuted outside her home in sector E of Akhtar Colony.

In another incident, 30-year-old Ismael died of electric shock in Bath Island, Clifton, Boat Basin police said.

A man was electrocuted in Nazimabad-2, Gulbahar Police Station SHO Hidayat Husain said. He said that Qasim Zia (39) was passing through a street near his home in Khamosh Colony when he touched an electric pole and died, the Dawn reported.

A young man died of electric shock in Defence, phase-V, according to a Chippa spokesperson. Sharafat (30) died when he received an electric shock inside his home located on street-17 on Khayaban-i-Tanzeem. Clifton Police Station SHO Pir Shabbir Haider confirmed the death of the man due to electric current.

Another 30-year-old man, Saad Ahmed, died of electric shock in Sarafa Bazaar in limits of Paposh Nagar Police Station.

A teenager died of an electric shock in Gulistan-i-Jauhar. The Chippa spokesperson said 19-year-old Ghulam Rasool, was electrocuted in Park Avenue apartment, Block-19 and died. The police confirmed the incident.

Two more boys died of electric shocks in Malir City area. A policeman said that Mehrab Jibran (10) and Umer Raza (9) received electric current and died.

Similarly, a 12-year-old boy got critically injured when he touched an electric pole in Musharraf Colony of Mauripur area, said an Edhi spokesperson. The boy was admitted to a nearby private hospital. In another incident, a 50-year-old man, Salman Farooq, got injured when he suffered an electric shock in Machar Colony.

A 40-year-old man, Karim Shabbir, was critically injured when the roof of his house collapsed in Block-C of MPR Colony in Manghopir, said the Chippa spokesperson. He was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, two young boys, Zaher Ahmed Arain, 16, and Saeed Arain, 12, were killed by the lightning in village Mohammad Sharif Arain near Matli town. Another boy, Sheraz, 11, was seriously injured.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam directed officials to stay vigilant and ensure that citizens are safely rescued in case of emergencies. He also instructed the police force to oversee relief efforts.

