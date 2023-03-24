LIFESTYLEWORLD

11 mn Yemeni children need humanitarian aid: Unicef

NewsWire
0
0

The eight-year war in Yemen has left 11 million children in need of humanitarian aid and 2.2 million suffer from acute malnutrition, the Unicef said.

More than 540,000 children face life-threatening severe acute malnutrition and are in urgent need of medical treatment, the Unicef said in a press statement on Friday.

It warned that the likelihood of malnutrition would keep rising if appropriate measures are not taken promptly, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 2.3 million children are living in internally displaced persons camps, where they receive inadequate care due to a lack of medicine and sanitary facilities, the Unicef said, adding that more than 11,000 children were killed or seriously injured in Yemen between March 2015 and November 2022.

Yemeni families in distress often make harmful decisions for their children, such as child marriage, child labour, or military recruitment. More than 4,000 children have been recruited as soldiers by the various warring factions in Yemen, and hundreds of schools and health facilities were attacked or used by the military, said the Unicef.

“The lives of millions of vulnerable children in Yemen remain at risk due to the almost unimaginable, unbearable, consequences of the crushing, unending war,” Unicef representative in Yemen, Peter Hawkins, was quoted as saying.

The organisation said it needed $484 million to continue its humanitarian relief to Yemeni children throughout 2023. If the funding is not secured, Unicef may have to scale back the vital assistance to Yemeni children who are at risk.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since late 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognised government and its allies, which include a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

The conflict plunged the Arab country to the brink of collapse, leaving millions of people without access to adequate nutrition.

The UN has been pushing for a cease-fire and peace talks in Yemen.

20230325-035201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    South Africa records first cholera death

    Web series on Osho’s first secretary Ma Yoga Laxmi in works

    Extortion case: Jacqueline deleted evidence from phone, says ED

    Game of Thrones author George RR Martin shares that ‘Winds of...