11 more deaths take UK COVID-19 death toll to 44,830

London, July 14 (IANS) Another 11 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,830, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Monday morning, 290,133 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 530, according to the department, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, a London-based children charity warned Monday that deep budget cuts to education and rising poverty worldwide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force at least 9.7 million children out of school forever by the end of this year.

The world is facing a hidden education emergency as COVID-19 would leave an estimated US $77 billion gap in education spending for the world’s poorest children over the next 18 months, said Save the Children in its Save Our Education report.

–IANS

rt/