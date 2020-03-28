11 more test positive in J&K, tally rises to 49

Jammu/Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) Eleven more tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K on Monday evening, taking the tally of infected persons in the Union Territory to 49.

“Three more cases detected positive in Kashmir. A total of 48 cases now. 11644 persons under observation.722 samples tested so far,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Minutes later, Kansal tweeted: “Just Now: Another positive case reported by SKIMS Soura. Total 49.”

Earlier in the day, the government had reported four cases in Kashmir – two each from Srinagar, and Shopian, and three in Jammu division.

Of the total cases, 35 are being treated in Srinagar and 14 in Jammu hospitals.

Authorities have sent out teams to trace those locals who might have hidden their travel history and managed to join their families.

Doctors fear that such persons could cause community transmission of the virus.

Authorities have warned such persons of penal action that can result in imprisonment unless they come forward voluntarily with their foreign travel history.

After reports that some members of the Tablighi group with contact history had visited Waskura village in Ganderbal district, the local DM on Monday declared the village as a “red zone” stopping all entry and exit from the village.

Two neighbouring villages have been also brought under the lockdown though authorities said uninterrupted supplies of essentials would be ensured to these villages.

–IANS

sq/vd