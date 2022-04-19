INDIA

11 of a family die in accident in Raj; PM mourns tragedy

NewsWire
A total of eleven persons of a family, including two women and two teenagers, died in an accident on Tuesday afternoon after their vehicle overturned on the Udaipurwati-Gudha road in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

Seven others were injured in the mishap, who have shifted to the BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu.

As per the locals, around 18 members of a family had gone to immerse the ashes of an elderly family member who passed away recently when their vehicle overturned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the rising cases of road accidents in the state.

BJP national President J.P. Nadda, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Congress leader Sachin Pilot have also expresses their grief over the tragic accident.

