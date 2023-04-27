INDIA

11 tourists caught with fake Gulmarg Gondola tickets

Eleven tourists and a local guide were caught on Thursday with fake tickets of the Gulmarg Gondola cable car.

Officials said that the ticketing squad at the Kongdoori station of Gulmarg Gondola caught 11 tourists from Gujarat along with a local guide, who had come to board the cable car from Kongdoori to Gulmarg on fake and edited tickets.

“They had reached Kongdoori in ponies and had come to undertake a return journey on fake/edited tickets. To avoid inconvenience to the tourists, they were brought to Gulmarg in the Gondola for investigation. After the officers completed the formalities, the case was handed over to the Gulmarg police station.

“The management of Gulmarg Gondola once again requests the general public and tourists in particular not to fall prey to touts who deceive them and provide them fake tickets. The Gulmarg Gondola project has a defined capacity, as a result we have capped the number of tickets per day. The tickets are available online only and there are no other means to procure them.

“The management once again cautions the general public that travelling on fake tickets is a punishable offence,” officials said.

