Eleven jawans, including a driver, were killed in a blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday.

As per available information, a police team was patrolling in the Aranpur police station area when it had an encounter with Maoists during which they blew up the police’s patrol vehicle.

Sources said that the incident occurred when the police team was went to rescue some policemen who were stranded due to rain.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel posted on Twitter: “News of 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver, being killed in IED attack by naxals in Dantewada is saddening. The jawans were in the area for an anti-Naxal operation.”

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed souls.

