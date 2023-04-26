INDIA

11 troopers killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

NewsWire
0
0

Eleven jawans, including a driver, were killed in a blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday.

As per available information, a police team was patrolling in the Aranpur police station area when it had an encounter with Maoists during which they blew up the police’s patrol vehicle.

Sources said that the incident occurred when the police team was went to rescue some policemen who were stranded due to rain.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel posted on Twitter: “News of 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver, being killed in IED attack by naxals in Dantewada is saddening. The jawans were in the area for an anti-Naxal operation.”

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed souls.

20230426-161602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI summons Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

    Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates new sports infrastructure in SAI NCOE...

    Two BJP MLAs in Bengal suspended for disrupting Governor’s address

    Popular Front of India – India’s internal insurgency