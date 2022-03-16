The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday announced eleven winning cities for the EatSmart Cities Challenge.

These cities – Chandigarh, Indore, Jammu, Jabalpur, Panaji, Rajkot, Rourkela, Sagar, Surat, Tumakuru, and Ujjain will now enter the deep engagement stage of the challenge wherein projects undertaken in pilot stage will be scaled up in a sustainable manner.

The challenge was launched by Ministry in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to scale up the Eat Right India approach to the city level.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi announced the names of the winning cities of the pilot phase.

FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal as well as global and Indian officials from partner organisations who had supported the challenge including evaluation committee experts from Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFPP), The Food Foundation, UK, representatives from winning cities, officials from Central and state Governments, including Municipal Commissioners and CEOs of 100 Smart Cities were present at the event.

