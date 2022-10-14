An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a cleric of a mosque in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area. Police said that they have nabbed the 24-year-old accused, who has confessed to his crime.

According to a senior police official, the victim’s mother, a resident of Gurugram, has filed a complaint at Karawal Nagar police station in which she stated that her boy studies at the Madarsa and was sexually abused by a cleric in August.

“Acting on the complaint, an FIR under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6/8 POCSO Act was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the senior police official.

“During investigation, the cleric Mohammad Javed was arrested by the police. He confessed to his crime and revealed that he had sexually abused the boy,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking details of the SIT and the action taken by the police in the incident, within three days.

According to the DCW statement, the Delhi Commission for Women has received a complaint regarding sexual assault on an 11-year-old boy inside a madarsa at Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area.

“The child said that he had been studying in the madarsa for four years and lived on the above floor in the same building as that of the Maulvi (cleric). He has alleged that in the midnight of August 14-15, during the preparation of Independence Day, the Maulvi took him into a room and sexually abused him and also threatened him to not reveal the ordeal to anyone,” the DCW said in a statement.

“Allegedly, the teacher again sexually assaulted the child a week later. Thereafter, the child went to his home in Gurugram on August 18, but his mother sent him back to the madarsa on October 7. The child then ran away from the madarsa and informed his mother about the incident on October 11. This is a very serious matter,” the DCW notice said.

“Maulvi of a madarsa in Karawal Nagar sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child. The child ran away from the madarsa and reached Gurugram where he narrated his ordeal to his mother. The boy told that the cleric used to ask him to massage his feet and he used to sexually abuse him. I am issuing notice to the police in the matter. Will punish the guilty,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

