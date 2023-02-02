A 11-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric fence in this Central Gujarat district, police said here on Thursday.

In his statement to the Bhadran Police, the victim’s father Pravin Thakor said that on Wednesday evening, his son Anil had gone to pluck berries from the field. While crossing one Ramesh Patel’s farm, he touched a live wire installed to protect the banana crop from the cattle. Anil died on the spot.”

Bhadran Police Station officer said that the body has been sent for the post-mortem and a case of accidental death registered. If during investigation, any negligence is found at the hands of the farm owner Rameshbhai, strict action will be taken against him.

Farmers install electric fencing to prevent blue bulls, pigs and other cattles from destroying their crops, which often leads to accidents.

