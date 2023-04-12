INDIA

11-yr-old mauled to death by stray dogs in UP

An 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj town, the police said on Wednesday.

Adarsh Sharma’s partially devoured body was found by locals in Nehru Nagar ward.

According to Ravi Rai, the Kotwali police station in-charge of Maharajganj, the boy was mentally disturbed.

He added that the body has been sent for autopsy while police have launched a probe into the case.

“The heart-wrenching incident took place when the boy stepped out of the house alone,” said Rai.

Police have said that his face and right arm were bitten off and the victim appeared to have put up a fight against the dogs.

As the news of his death spread in the town, people expressed anger over the “inaction” of police and district authorities.

They said that the administration has failed to check the stray dog menace.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the victim would often step out of his house without informing anyone.

Many a time, some neighbour would find Adarsh wandering and then drop him home.

On Monday night, when he did not come back home, his parents started a search and then decided to inform the police.

When his parents were on the way to the police station, someone informed them about the death.

Later, they identified the body.

