An 11 year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested.

Raju, 28, a resident of Wazirabad village works as a cook in Gandhi Vihar area.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North district, a complaint regarding the rape was on received October 18.

“The complainant, mother of the victim, told police that her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by their neighbour Raju in September,” said the DCP.

“Police have arrested the accused and sent the victim, who is also a Class 7 student, for medical examination,” said police.

“A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 6/12 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act at Wazirabad police station,” said police.

20221019-130205

