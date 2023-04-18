More than 100 former militants joined the BJP in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

The former militants were former cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The group was led by Nabin Chandra Bodo.

“A total of 110 former NDFB members joined our party today,” said Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), who welcomed the new members at the local BJP office.

The ex-militants hail from various regions and earlier occupied top portfolios within the terrorist group.

Rongthang said that not just in Karbi Anglong but also in the nearby West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts would strengthen the party. BJP’s Horen Sing Bey is currently the Lok Sabha MP from there, and represents the three districts.

Ronghang said: “The new members will work to further consolidate the party and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a third consecutive term.”

