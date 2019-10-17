110 international buyers to attend Goa travel mart

Panaji, Oct 22 (IANS) As many as 110 international buyers are expected to attend the third edition of the Goa International Travel Mart, which is scheduled to kick-off in the state capital on Wednesday, a Goa Tourism spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The mart is a B2B event which serves as a platform for face-to-face networking among travel trade, hoteliers and other stakeholders from Goa, with leading travel agents and operators from India and abroad.

“This year’s GITM is on a larger scale than the previous year as 110 international buyers from USA, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Scandinavia, Baltics, CIS, Australia, New Zealand, Croatia, Bulgaria, Israel, Jordan, UAE, Middle East, Italy, Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Malaysia are taking part in the event,” the tourism department spokesperson said.

The organisers of the GITM have also reached out to several trade associations across the country, as well as stakeholders in the airlines, hotel, and adventure tourism sectors.

Apart from showcasing the tourism investment opportunities and potential in Goa, the event will also serve as a platform to promote various segments of Goa that reflect the multi-dimensional facets of the state.

“A special Goa Pavilion has been created to showcase Goa’s prowess as a destination for festivals and nightlife, beaches, heritage trails, UNESCO Heritage sites, wildlife, medical tourism, monsoon tourism, MICE, weddings, religious tourism, spice farms and adventure, among others,” the spokesperson said.

