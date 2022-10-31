Asserting that 110 lakh metric ton (MT) paddy has been procured so far, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the entire process of procurement and lifting will be completed within a week.

The Chief Minister told the media here that till October 30, around 112 lakh MT paddy has arrived in the state out of which nearly 110 lakh MT has been procured. He said out of this, 88 lakh MT has been lifted and payments of Rs 18,660 crore transferred to farmers.

Reiterating the commitment of the government to procure every single grain of paddy, he said during the current season not even a single complaint has been received from the farmers across the state.

Mann said he is personally monitoring the entire procurement process to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience. He said the state government has taken initiatives to ensure smooth, hassle-free and transparent procurement of grains in the state.

He said no stone will be left unturned to facilitate the farmers by ensuring foolproof procurement at micro level.

The Chief Minister said zoning of different districts of state had given desired results. He said this has enabled the government to have a correct assessment about the cropping pattern to save water. Likewise, Mann said it has helped in ensuring regular supply of power to the farmers.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to ensure exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He said a majority of conspirators, planners and executors of the heinous crime have been already nabbed.

Mann said the government has also requested the Centre to seek Red Corner Notices for the culprits who have took shelter in foreign lands.

The Chief Minister said before raising question mark over the expenses made by government to showcase Punjab in other states, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa must peep into their conscience and look what their party is doing in other states.

He asked Leader of opposition Partap Singh “Bhajpa” to refrain from such double standards. Mann said the government has full right to highlight its achievements in other states to attract more investments.

The Chief Minister also said mere joining the BJP does not give clean chit to any individual. He said that former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora had joined the BJP in hope of getting safe haven for his misdeeds of plundering wealth of state.

However, he said the former minister is now behind the bars for his sins and a machine for counting of notes has been recovered from his home.

20221031-172802