1,100 new COVID-19 cases in J’khand, tally rises to 15,248

Ranchi, Aug 7 (IANS) Jharkhand has reported 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 15,248, a health official said on Thursday.

According to the official, Godda district has recorded the highest number with 403 cases.

Besides, 22 staff of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence, had earlier contracted the disease.

The state also witnessed 584 recoveries in the last 24 hours, added the official.

According to the Health Department officials, the state has also ramped up testing.

As many as 50,000 people have been tested in the last three days.

The state has reported nine fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 139.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 9,286, whereas, 5,826 people have been recovered so far.

As many as 3,64,887 samples have been collected in the state so far, out of which 3,51,197 were tested and 3,36,149 have turned out to be negative.

The data further pointed out that the number of travellers under surveillance and asymptomatic was at 5,596, while those who have completed 28 days of compulsory observation stood at 4,333.

The number of people in facility quarantine was at 5,892, while those in home quarantine was 2,43,150.

