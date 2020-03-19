111 labs across country to test coronavirus

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) At least 111 labs will conduct test for diagnosis of novel coronavirus across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at a press conference Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, “111 labs across the country will be functional from today.”

These testing labs include both government and private sectors. However the capping the prices of the tests is still under discussion, Agarwal told media.

The testing labs have been designated by the apex research body in India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Agarwal asserted that people should not come for test unless the fit in the testing criteria, defined by the Health Ministry and ICMR.

“People should not just come testing for fashion or confidence-building measure. It is very important to understand that testing should be done as per the protocol defined for testing.”

In addition to this, Agarwal said “Today 262 people, mostly students, will come from Rome, and will be kept in quarantine as per our protocol. 1600 Indians and people from other countries were kept in quarantine centres in India.”

He also said a total of 14,90,303 passengers have been screened at airport as on Saturday.

–IANS

