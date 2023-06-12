LIFESTYLEWORLD

113 Congo refugees flee to Uganda after rebel attacks

NewsWire
0
0

At least 113 refugees from Congo have crossed into Uganda following attacks by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Congo, a relief organisation said here.

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Monday in a statement that 43 adults and 70 children fled the ADF attacks over the weekend in Congo’s Kasindi town and crossed into Uganda’s border district of Kasese.

“With coordination from the UPDF (Uganda People’s Defense Force) and the district leadership of Kasese, our RACTs (Response Action Teams) are already at Kabuyiri Catholic Church Mpondwe where the group is temporarily hosted,” the URCS added in the statement.

The ADF, which is also a branch of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group based in the jungles in eastern Congo. The rebel group is blamed for causing havoc in villages in eastern Congo, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ugandan military and their Congo counterparts launched joint operations against the rebel group in November 2021.

20230613-012003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Greece provides aid to quake-stricken Turkey, Syria

    100 displaced civilians killed in Congo: UN

    What is mobile radiation and how does it affect your skin?

    S.Korea to conduct radiation test on 89 N.Korean defectors from May