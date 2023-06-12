At least 113 refugees from Congo have crossed into Uganda following attacks by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Congo, a relief organisation said here.

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Monday in a statement that 43 adults and 70 children fled the ADF attacks over the weekend in Congo’s Kasindi town and crossed into Uganda’s border district of Kasese.

“With coordination from the UPDF (Uganda People’s Defense Force) and the district leadership of Kasese, our RACTs (Response Action Teams) are already at Kabuyiri Catholic Church Mpondwe where the group is temporarily hosted,” the URCS added in the statement.

The ADF, which is also a branch of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group based in the jungles in eastern Congo. The rebel group is blamed for causing havoc in villages in eastern Congo, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ugandan military and their Congo counterparts launched joint operations against the rebel group in November 2021.

20230613-012003