INDIA

115 quality control orders covering 493 products notified for BIS certification: Govt

A total of 115 quality control orders (QCOs) covering 493 products have been notified for compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification by the respective line ministries.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told mediapersons on Wednesday that till May 2014, only 14 QCOs covering 106 products were notified for compulsory BIS certification and implementation of Indian Standards.

In contrast, after May 2014, 101 QCOs covering 387 products have been notified, the minister informed.

The role of QCOs is significant to achieve the twin objectives of development of a robust quality ecosystem in the country and providing the consumers with quality goods meeting the global benchmark.

Through the issuance of QCOs, the notified products have to conform to the requirements of the relevant Indian standard and the manufacturers of these products have to compulsorily obtain certification from BIS.

After the date of commencement of the QCO, no person shall manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any product(s) covered under the QCO without a standard mark except under a valid certification from BIS.

As the QCOs are equally applicable to Indian manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers, the Indian consumers are assured of the quality of such products manufactured in India as well as imported to the country.

Some of the recent examples are toys (both electric and non-electric), helmets for two-wheeler riders, domestic appliances like air-conditioners, refrigerators, domestic cookers, and LPG gas stoves, among other products.

